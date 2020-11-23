PREVIEW: Fundraising phenom

Mt. Vernon, S.D. (KELO) — We all could use some positive news and tonight at 10 p.m., we have the incredible fundraising story of a 6-year-old boy from Mt. Vernon.

Jed Frank had been saving his money to buy a new dirt bike, but wanted to donate some of his savings to charity. Of his $205, Jed donated $40 to help feed the hungry. His dad was so proud of him he matched the donation and posted it on Facebook.

What happened next, was almost unbelievable for them.

“I can’t believe how many families we are going to be able to help,” Jed said.

