PREVIEW: Full steam ahead for Ben’s Brew Station

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — One Yankton business owner is expanding his business, but that wasn’t exactly the original plan.

Ben Hanten bought this building in Yankton as place to be able to produce more beer. But after a few months, decided to open up a bar inside for customers to enjoy a drink. He has even been offering tours as a way for people to learn about the history of the building, which used to be home to the Freeman Company.

“It’s a first glimpse for a lot of people but for another couple hundred other people, they had worked in this building years ago and could never dream that it would be a bar, but we are also seeing people travel from Sioux Falls and other areas and seeing this as a tourist destination,” Hanten said.

