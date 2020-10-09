PREVIEW: From South America to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some career paths follow along a winding route before reaching its destination.

That’s the case for Sonia Sotomayor Spanish Immersion teacher Florencia Nievas-Hawk. She grew up in Argentina and always wanted to come to the U-S to be a foreign language teacher. Her career preference was a warm climate, like she was used to growing up in Argentina.

“My idea was to come to California like a warm place, something like that. Then, I got the opportunity to come here, I got the offer and I thought okay, what if I don’t get another offer like this,” Sonia Sototmayor Spanish Immersion Teacher Florencia Nievas-Hawk said.

And it’s a career choice she never regretted, in spite of our cold winters! We’ll tell you about some of the other culture shocks teachers from Sonia Sotomayor have faced in Sioux Falls, tonight on Eye On KELOLAND, at ten.