PREVIEW: From Renner with love

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long way from the Midwest to the Middle East, but a Renner businessman is giving soldiers stationed overseas a taste of South Dakota on this Veterans Day.

Dean Sorum has owned and run this meat locker for over 50 years, his specialty? Beef Jerky. For several years, he’s been sending his jerky to troops on deployment.

“I loved giving it away to the soldiers, they earn every bit of that,” Sorum said.

Once it gets there, it doesn’t last long. We’ll hear from a veteran who was on the receiving end of the Jerky. Watch ‘From Renner with love’ on Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.

