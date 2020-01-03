PREVIEW: From Lincoln High School to SDSU’s greatest

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two-year-old South Dakota State University senior goalkeeper Maggie Smither hopes to play in the National Women’s Soccer League. When we caught up with her in Brookings, she talked to us about the goalkeeper position.

“It does take a certain different thing,” Smither said. “I don’t know what that thing is, but it does take something else to want to do that, to want to dive, to want to throw your body on the ground as hard as you can, to stop a shot coming at you as hard as someone else can kick it. So, I think it does take a little something different in you to want to do that.”

In Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, you’ll learn about Smither’s drive and also hear from the SDSU head women’s soccer coach, who believe she is the best goalkeeper in program history.