PREVIEW: From kuchen to pizza in Scotland

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — One family owned business in KELOLAND is known for selling the South Dakota state dessert.

But now they’re adding another item to their menu. At Pietz’s Kuchen Kitchen and specialties you can now find homemade pizza all made with South Dakota ingredients, and each pizza has a unique name from Prairie Pepporoni to Farmer’s Luau.

“We have 16 flavors of the Kuchen and I think 8 flavors of the Kolaches and we have 6 varieties of pizza. We are also working on a couple other pizzas we will be introducing later,” Lori Pietz said.

Coming up in Wednesday’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10, hear why the couple decided to start making homemade pizza and how it’s working for their business.

