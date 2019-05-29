Eye on KELOLAND

PREVIEW: From Freeman to Carnegie Hall

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 01:15 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 01:16 PM CDT

FREEMAN, S.D. (KELO) -- It's an exciting day for one group from KELOLAND.

On Wednesday, 26 current and former members of the Freeman High School choir are headed to New York City, where they'll perform at Carnegie Hall on Saturday.

What does it mean to perform there? Well it can be a tough question to answer, no matter your age.

"I've tried to tell them what a big deal this is, and I've, we've even talked about Carnegie Hall and some of the history of it, some of the people that have performed there, and I don't think they really understand what this means right now at this point in their lives, and but I've told them several times, maybe someday when you're close to 50 years old like I am, it'll, you'll think back to this and it'll really seem like a big deal," Freeman High School Choir Director Mindee Birnstiehl said.  

Wednesday on KELOLAND News at 10, you'll meet singers going on the trip and find out how they're anticipating their upcoming performance. 
 

