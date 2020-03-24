PREVIEW: Fork Real Community Cafe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Fork Real Community Cafe is a business that allows its customers different options for paying for their meal.

That includes volunteering to cover the cost. In the last two years alone, the volunteers have accumulated over 30-thousand hours of service.

“You meet all kinds of different people in all kinds of different stages of their life and it kind of just helps you get a better understanding of humanity and how people are,” volunteer April Olivas said.

