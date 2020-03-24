1  of  3
Breaking News
Staff member at Laura Wilder Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 Gov. Noem requests South Dakota schools remain closed until May Authorities still searching for eight missing inmates in Pierre
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Pleasant Township United Church of Canistota Yelduz Shrine

PREVIEW: Fork Real Community Cafe

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Fork Real Community Cafe is a business that allows its customers different options for paying for their meal.

That includes volunteering to cover the cost.  In the last two years alone, the volunteers have accumulated over 30-thousand hours of service.

“You meet all kinds of different people in all kinds of different stages of their life and it kind of just helps you get a better understanding of humanity and how people are,” volunteer April Olivas said.

Coming up in Tuesday’s EYE on KELOLAND, Sydney Thorson tells us all about the Fork Real Community Cafe.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss