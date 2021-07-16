PREVIEW: Fore seasons for First Tee

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Young golfers in KELOLAND are getting back into the swing of summer following the pandemic.

Hundreds of kids across the state are enrolled in this year’s First Tee-South Dakota. The non-profit teaches kids both golfing and life skills.

Last year, First Tee had to cut its class sizes in half due to the pandemic. But the little golfers are back this summer, much to the delight of their parents and grandparents.

“Now, it’s just so nice to have the kids out here without masks and they’re still being careful. They’ve got their little pods and they keep them separated, but yeah, it’s great to be around people again,” Jean Nicholson, grandma said.

