PREVIEW: For the LGBTQ+ community, by the LGBTQ+ community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Pride Parade and Pride Festival is still over three weeks away, but there are LGBTQ-led organizations that strive to support their community beyond Pride Month.

Like the Quilting Allies here in Sioux Falls. For the last three years, a group of five people have been creating quilts to send to transgender and non-binary youth who have had thoughts of self-harm or suicide.

“I served on the board for Sioux Falls Pride for six years because when I was sixteen, I was kicked out by my family and I went to live with my great aunt and I did not have the support that I needed to be okay and I did attempt suicide multiple times. And as a survivor and as a member of this community, I need that visibility to be okay. And I need to feel like I’m contributing to my community to be okay as well. So, for me, Pride Month is the ability to show my strength and my assets and support other people while I’m doing it,” Boots Among Tree’s of Quilting Allies said.

