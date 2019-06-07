PREVIEW: Food truck frenzy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Food trucks are a growing business in Sioux Falls!

With everything from barbecue, to burritos and even specialty snow cones, it’s not hard to find something you like out of a trailer or truck in the city.

Not only is there variety, they are very popular.

“The community enjoys having us. I’ve had a lot of people tell me it’s like having a fun scavenger hunt around the city when you move around. Which I mean is just another aspect of fun,” Jessica Rooney with Dakota Snow said.

That scavenger hunt isn’t always fun for the food truck owners.

In Friday’s Eye On KELOLAND, find out how these mobile businesses keep customers coming back, no matter where they’re parked.

