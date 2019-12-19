PREVIEW: Food from the heart

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A home cooked meal is something almost everyone enjoys.

Here at the Glory House, cook Judy Reif is making sure the clients are getting each day. As a place that offers support for those dealing with addiction, Reif hopes her home cooked meals can serve as another form of treatment.

“A client asked me if I ever worked around people that have been incarcerated before and I said no, but if I treat you with respect and you treat me with respect, we should get along just fine because to me that’s what is the most important,” Reif said.

