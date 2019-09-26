PREVIEW: Flood of pheasants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pheasant hunting season is just around the corner, but this year could be a little more challenging.

A lot of us like to hunt pheasants, after all South Dakota is known as the pheasant capital of the world, but this year’s hunting season is going to be a lot different than years past.

Every year thousands of out of state hunters flock to the fields of South Dakota in search of the ringneck pheasant. But wildlife officials say due to extreme flooding hunters may want to do their homework before opening day.

“The big thing is, you know, you might have some roads that are closed, poor conditions on some of those roads, so I think it’s smart to get out there and take a look and see what it looks like,” wildlife supervisor Josh Delger said.

They also say traditional hot spots for pheasants may be underwater too, so it’s best to check ahead. But what did all that flooding mean to the overall pheasant numbers?

