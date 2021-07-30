PREVIEW: Flocking to the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re planning on a visit to Falls Park this weekend, you’ll be far from alone. Attendance is way up this summer, with some of the highest visitor numbers in years.

The jump in attendance is a carry-over from the start of the pandemic last year.

“We all were stuck at home for a long time and they just want to get out and see the beauty of the world that maybe they didn’t appreciate before,” Experience Sioux Falls Executive Director Teri Schmidt said.

Even the drought hasn’t kept people from wanting to check out the falls. Watch Friday night’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m., and you might be surprised to find out what visitors think about the falls’ weakened current.

