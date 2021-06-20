Preview: Flandreau City Band bringing music to the community

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — The Flandreau City Band was revived in July 2003 after being dormant for over 20 years. In 2006, the band started raising money for a new bandshell, and they have been playing there since 2008. Members range in age from middle school students to people in their eighties.

“Honestly, it’s a great time. It’s just fun. We’ve had as many as 50 -55 people playing from some of our concerts. It’s just a blast. And then you turn around and see people of all ages out here. Everywhere from toddlers in our children’s march up to retired folks,” Band director Pat Weight said.

The band has concerts every almost every Thursday night throughout the summer. They also play in other cities, events and parades. Find out more about the band in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.