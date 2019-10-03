PREVIEW: Five years of PREMIER Events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is celebrating five years in Sioux Falls.

The facility has had some big names, and brought in big money. Recently, the city of Sioux Falls has been exploring new ways to enhance the area surrounding the PREMIER Center.

The PREMIER Center has had 56 sold out concerts, and 3.2 million guests total! With numbers like that, it makes sense the city would want to grow the potential of the area by expanding the neighboring space.

The PREMIER Center is right next door to the Convention Center, which hosts several events each year. Changes to the Events Campus as a whole could mean big things for the possibilities.

“As far as with the convention center, if we’re able to at least double our space, and stuff like that, that gets us a step closer to potentially bidding on NCAA first and second round or first four type events,” PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

It’s not just the Convention Center that could be impacted by changes to the Events Campus.

In Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we take a look at how PREMIER Center management plan to keep momentum up at the facility for years to come!