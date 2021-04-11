Preview: Finding traces of COVID-19 in wastewater

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to studying the coronavirus, researchers are letting nothing go to waste.

Since July 2020, Doctors Lisa McFadden and Victor Huber have been using wastewater in Vermillion to study traces and patterns of COVID-19. Huber specializes in studying influenza — and even did research during the 2009 pandemic.

“When COVID hit, many researchers thought, ‘Hey, it’s pretty similar, so maybe we can use similar techniques to try to assess the community spread of COVID as well in wastewater,” McFadden said.

In tonight’s eye on KELOLAND, we take you to their lab, show you what they’ve found, and how it can impact how we navigate the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 