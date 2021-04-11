Preview: Finding traces of COVID-19 in wastewater

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to studying the coronavirus, researchers are letting nothing go to waste.
Since July 2020, Doctors Lisa McFadden and Victor Huber have been using wastewater in Vermillion to study traces and patterns of COVID-19. Huber specializes in studying influenza — and even did research during the 2009 pandemic.
“When COVID hit, many researchers thought, ‘Hey, it’s pretty similar, so maybe we can use similar techniques to try to assess the community spread of COVID as well in wastewater,” McFadden said.
In tonight’s eye on KELOLAND, we take you to their lab, show you what they’ve found, and how it can impact how we navigate the pandemic.