PREVIEW: Finding local food trucks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the summer-time, food trucks are everywhere in KELOLAND! But, how do you know where to find them?

Here in Downtown Sioux Falls, you can usually find a food truck or two parked on side streets and parking lots. However, how do you find the food trucks you love all the time? Well, there are a few different methods!

First, you can try searching Facebook or Instagram for the name of the truck you like. You can also look for a website. If they don’t post their locations regularly, sometimes they welcome phone calls!

Otherwise, there seems to be a missing piece in the Sioux Falls food scene.

“We do find that there’s a need for maybe somebody to create a list or create something where people can find out about many of these food trucks,” said Swier.

We’ll learn how food trucks impact Downtown Sioux Falls businesses. And in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll hear from some local food truck owners about how they find success on the go.