PREVIEW: Filling positions before the school year

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Some school districts are struggling to fill all of their positions ahead of the first day of class.

About a dozen positions were open a few weeks ago at the Waverly/South Shore School District just northeast of Watertown. A letter written by the superintendent made its rounds on social media, helping fill some open slots.

“It’s proven to be a very positive conversation starter. Talking with superintendents from elsewhere across the state, just getting a greater appreciation for how deep of an issue this is everywhere, and it doesn’t matter what size of the school district,” Waverly/South Shore School District Superintendent Jon Meyer said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll talk with superintendents from three small school districts about the ongoing issue of finding enough staff.