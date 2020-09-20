PREVIEW: Filling a need in the health care industry

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A new building will help at a KELOLAND college will help fill more jobs in the healthcare industry.

The Prairie Lakes Healthcare Center of Learning just opened this fall at Lake Area Technical College.

The 24,000-square-foot addition is made possible by funding from the state and a gift from Prairie Lakes Healthcare System.

“The nursing program here is a key way that we get nursing staff to fill our open positions. And then there’s lab techs and other professions that they train here are things we need every year,” Prairie Lakes Healthcare System CEO & president K.C. DeBoer said.

