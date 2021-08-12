PREVIEW: Field to glass at A Homestead Brew

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for a craft beer option that’s off the beaten path, you’ll find A Homestead Brew along a gravel road near the South Dakota-Iowa border.

Lee Anderson owns the brewery, which opened in 2017 and is located just down the road from his family’s homestead. In addition to creating and serving beer, Anderson grows his own hops. The number of rows of hops have dwindled from 96 to eight over the years due to a drop in market price, but Lee has replaced those hops with fruits.

“This year we’ve put in raspberries, blackberries, red currants, maple trees. We put in about 468 fruit plants this year where we’ve taken out those hops, so hopefully we can concentrate a little bit more on other varieties and then sit back in that brew room and try and put a good quality product out,” Anderson said.

In Thursday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll visit a brewery that’s growing its own ingredients and pushing the limits of creativity when it comes to craft beer.