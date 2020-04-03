PREVIEW: Feeding a need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of things slow down during a pandemic, but not hunger.

In fact, the CEO of Feeding South Dakota says the need for food is increasing.

While the organization has had to make some changes in the way it operates, the mission continues to be important during this uncertain time.

“People with resources can still go to the grocery stores and buy the things they need to put food on the table, but if you don’t have those resources what do you do?” CEO Matt Gassen said.

