PREVIEW: Farming along the James River

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — Flooding was one of 2019’s biggest stories, and it could very well be one of the biggest this year, too.

Right now segments of the James River in South Dakota are seeing significant flooding. Here in northern Beadle County, we met Joey Waldner, who’s the farm manager for the Huron Colony, a Hutterite community next to the James River.

“Hopefully that water get out of here, and we’re going to have a nice, dry warm April and dry things off, and I’ll be excited to get into the field,” Joey Waldner said

Coming up in Monday Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll take you to this farmland in northern Beadle County and show you the flooding that these farmers are seeing along the James River.

