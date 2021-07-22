PREVIEW: Family-owned companies partner to create Twin Bing ice cream

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two family-owned companies have teamed up to help satisfy your sweet tooth.

Palmer Candy Company in Sioux City and Stensland Dairy in Larchwood and Sioux Falls have created Twin Bing ice cream.

The Twin Bing candy bar was first produced in 1923. The ice cream flavor, released in November of 2020 has become the dairy’s top seller, and given Stensland a chance to expand into new markets.

The family-owned dairy produces all sorts of products but is known for their ice cream. Co-owner Doug Stensland says a lot of work went into getting the recipe just right.

“Everybody always talked about the Twin Bing, and we always had good ravings about our ice cream. You put two good things together, it would almost have to come out right,” Stensland said.

