PREVIEW: Family and the furniture business

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Two families in the South Dakota furniture business are coming together for a new store in northeastern KELOLAND.

Last year, Malchow’s Home Furnishings on Aberdeen’s Main Street was destroyed by a fire.

Mark Malchow was devastated, but he knew it wouldn’t mark the end of his career in the industry.

“We’ve been in Aberdeen for such a long time, plus, I love the furniture industry. I love the home furnishings industry so it never really crossed my mind that I wouldn’t do something in the home furnishings business,” Malchow said.

The President of Montgomery’s, Eric Sinclair reached out to Malchow about possibly partnering together.

Now, a new Montgomery’s is planned for Aberdeen.

Coming up in Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll look at the history of the two family businesses and why they say they’re a good fit.