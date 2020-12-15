Preview: Faces behind the numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – 1,261 South Dakotans have lost their lives due to COVID-19, and that of course also means their friends and families are grieving.

Kelcy Schaunaman’s grandma Hazel Schaunaman lost her life to COVID-19 at the age of 91. Though Schaunaman battled dementia, too, that doesn’t diminish the hurt of losing her.

“I definitely want people to know that these are real people. They’re not just numbers. Every single number has a family and multiple family members who are affected. No matter how young or old or whatever, every single person was someone else’s family,” Kelcy Schaunaman said.

Buck Timmins had many friends he made along the way in his time officiating high school sports in South Dakota. His presence will no longer be felt in those gyms because he too passed away from COVID-19.

“With the passing of Buck, it certainly hit close to home. And you know, with family in Minnesota and North Dakota, you’re always concerned about the safety of your family and, I think, during this time, we just hope that everybody stays safe, wears a mask and hopefully we can get through this sooner rather than later,” Steve Culhane, a friend of Buck Timmins, said.

It’s a pandemic we’re all facing together: from just generally dealing with the challenging times, to losing someone close to us.

“There’s people out there that have lost people that are as important to Buck, as important to them as Buck was to all of us. So, you know, just be kind to one another, be patient, you know, take care of each other, you know, physically and mentally and we’ll get through this,” Tim Weidenbach, a friend of Buck Timmins, said.

Real people and real hurt that go beyond the numbers of COVID-19.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, reporter Lauren Soulek will share the stories of both Hazel Schaunaman and Buck Timmins through the eyes of people close to them.

We want to hear from you about the impact of COVID-19. Whether you are currently fighting it, have recovered or you’ve lost a loved one, help us put a Face to COVID-19 by emailing us at ushare@keloland.com