PREVIEW: Expansion of Spanish-immersion programs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – According to the Sioux Falls School District, since 2009, the district has seen a large increase in the number of Spanish-speaking students.

That led the district to develop the immersion school Sonya Sotomayor. This fall, staff added two more classrooms to that list. Hayward Elementary and Rosa Parks Elementary have adopted dual immersion classes. This allows native Spanish-speaking kindergarteners to learn English and native English-speaking kindergarteners to learn Spanish.

“It’s hard to learn language through memorization and verb charts like you learn in high school versus when you’re surrounded by it all of the time. It’s kind of like ‘you have to know this stuff,” teacher Zulema Meza said.

