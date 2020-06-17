PREVIEW: Excellence in law and friendship

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Two longtime figures in the South Dakota law community will be honored Thursday, June 17.

South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson and the late justice Steven Zinter will be receive the McKusick Award. It’s named after Marshall McKusick, who dedicated decades of his life to the legal profession and the USD School of Law.

The award is presented by the Student Bar Association.

“It’s just really wonderful and unique to see them get the honor together because they served together at the Supreme Court for a long period of time and had known each other since the first day of law school, but their relationship was really more like brothers than colleagues in a lot of ways,” USD School of Law Dean Neil Fulton said.

