PREVIEW: Enterprising immigrants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls business community is getting more diverse than ever before.

There’s been a growth of black-owned businesses that have thrived in spite of the pandemic. The owner of G & M Beauty Plus is planning an expansion at his shop on East 10th Street later this year. Gibson Myers arrived in Sioux Falls from Liberia, to start his own pursuit of the American Dream.

“The American Dream is the best way when you want to have a good life, you want to see your kids become successful in life. All we’re doing here today is for our children,” G&M Beauty Plus Owner Gibson Myers said.

In Thursday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’re going to share the success stories of some black owned-businesses in Sioux Falls. From Myers’ wig and hair supply store to the Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant which was recently featured on national TV.