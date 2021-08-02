PREVIEW: Encouraging a passion for STEM in Ghanaian teens

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — One PhD student at SDSU is making sure teenagers in her home country of Ghana are having opportunities she didn’t have growing up.

Augustina Osabutey is working to become a mechanical engineer, but she’s also hoping to inspire teens in rural Ghana to pursue careers in STEM fields. She started the Teen Leadership and Entrepreneur Development Foundation in 2017.

“Luckily, I got a team in Ghana who are also passionate in giving back to society. So, most of us are students and young professionals and what we do is mentor and coach teenagers to achieve their career goals,” Osabutey said.

