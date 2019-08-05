PREVIEW: Emma Bader, overcoming obstacles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eighteen years ago, Emma Bader entered the world. However, she immediately had to start fighting for her life.

Weighing only fourteen ounces, she spent the first four and a half months of her life in the NICU hooked up to a ventilator.

She had just a fifty percent chance of surviving. She was also diagnosed as profoundly deaf at four months old. Now, she’s headed off to school at Southeast Tech.

“I was told by the doctor and told by mom that ever since I was born I was always called the wild child and apparently that lasted throughout my life. I just always have the drive to overcome my obstacles of whatever I was faced with,” Emma Bader said.

