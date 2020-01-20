PREVIEW: Emily’s Hope House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For years there was a shortage of available sober living residences in Sioux Falls.

Now with the new Glory House apartments and four Oxford House sober living homes some of that need is being filled.

One of those homes is dedicated for mothers and their children.

It’s called the Emily’s Hope House and it just opened this fall.

The two recovering women in recovery who opened the houses in Sioux Falls say residents do relapse and that can be disheartening.

“We’ve had several women come back after a relapse and double down on their efforts and really start to work a program of recovery,” Rebecca Hungerford said.

One mother who is working hard on her recovery is Monique Merrival. Coming up Monday at 10, KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke sits down with Merrival who shares the important role the Emily’s Hope House is playing in her recovery.

You’ll also see how the children living with their moms in the home are also benefiting from Emily’s Hope.

That’s Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.