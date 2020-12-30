PREVIEW: EmBe centennial

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls non-profit is looking forward to the New Year and a milestone anniversary. EmBe, which is dedicated to enriching the lives of women and their families, turns 100 years old in 2021.

EmBe started as the former YWCA in Sioux Falls back in 1921. Organizers say the new year will bring about a renewed focus on its mission to the community.

“In 2021, I would say we are really excited about honoring that 100 year legacy and thinking about how we move forward,” EmBe Chief Development Officer Jennifer Smith Hoesing said.

EmBe is planning virtual celebrations of its centennial in 2021. We’ll look back on its 100 years of service to the community in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.