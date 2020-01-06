PREVIEW: ‘Duct Tape Killer’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many of you may remember the chilling story of serial killer Robert Leroy Anderson. Well now there’s a new book that’s set to be released in a little over a week, titled ‘Duct Tape Killer.’

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen previews Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Robert Leroy Anderson, who was convicted in the late 90’s of kidnapping and killing Larissa Dumansky and Piper Streyle, was sentenced to die by lethal injection at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

But before the state could carry out his execution, Anderson hanged himself in his prison cell in 2003 while appealing his case. I recently sat down with the co-authors of ‘Duct Tape Killer’ who told me their book has details about how Anderson stalked his victims.

“The planning that went into these crimes he planned out every detail, he took weeks and months it was already thought about it, he was obsessed with it which is common with serial killers, and he just spent almost every minute of every day, planning out how he would carry out his crimes,” author Sandy Hamman said.

“Robert Lee Roy Anderson was pure evil. Sheriff Gene Taylor said Anderson was as close to Satan as you could encounter,” Phil Hamman said.

Monday we’ll have more on the book ‘Duct Tape Killer’ and what viewers can expect to find in the chilling chapters of the crimes, the capture and conviction of Robert Leroy Anderson on Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.