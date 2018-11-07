PREVIEW: Drug Trends And Teens

There are many ways parents try teach their kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. However, it's still something teens face everyday.

KELOLAND's Sarah McDonald has a preview of the story she's working on for Wednesday night.

From vaping to marijuana to alcohol, those are just some of the substances children are exposed to.

Christy Alten-Osmera is an adolescent program director at Keystone Treatment Center. She sees some of those same things. She says if children become addicted at a young age, it can affect their lives long term.

"The brain is not done cooking until you're mid 20s, so anything you're exposing to the adolescent brain is going to have an impact, especially with the higher THC levels that are in some of the marijuana and marijuana products," Alten-Osmera said.

Coming up in Wednesday's Eye on KELOLAND, we take a look at trends in teen drug use and what is happening right here in KELOLAND. You might be surprised to hear just how young some of the children are who are getting in trouble.

