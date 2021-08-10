PREVIEW: Drought impact on melon farmers

FORESTBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The dry weather has affected all farmers in South Dakota, but there is a producer that may not come to mind when you think of farming.

Kelly Larson and his brother own Larson’s Melons near Forestburg.

They plant melons in mid-May and start picking them in late July. They planted 50,000 melon sets this year, but expect to harvest only half of the crop because of the drought.

“The quality is wonderful, but the quantity is down. We’re hoping to get through fair week this year. We’ve got one field. We’re just about done already. They just didn’t set because it was so dry,” Kelly Larson said.

We check out the melon crop in Forestburg, in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.