PREVIEW: Drones at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The use of drones is expanding throughout the world.

And that can be seen right here in KELOLAND. Where students at SDSU are pushing the technology with the ATTLAS project. A project with a high flying goal.

“Our goal is to create a drone that’s big enough to carry a person. That doesn’t mean that it will carry a person, just that it’s big enough to do that,” SDSU senior Isaac Smithee said. “So this has all kinds of applications outside of personal transportation.”

