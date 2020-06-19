PREVIEW: Drive-in theaters making a comeback

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — As summer begins and the COVID-19 pandemic continues, you might be looking for a family friendly and socially distant activity.

That’s why many people have rolled back to an activity that dates all the way back to the 1930s — the drive-in movie theater. Watching movies from your car and being outside allows for movie-goers to get out of the house while also staying safe. One drive-in theater even opened specifically because of the pandemic.

“You know people kind of realize what they lost and I think there’s a pent up demand, not only for the drive-in, but for people to get out. so, it’s been busy,” Jeff Logan, the president of Logan Luxury Theaters said. “

On Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek tells you how the drive-in theater business is making a comeback because of COVID-19.