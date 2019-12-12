PREVIEW: Dreaming of a green Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring flooding and orange cones have tested the resolve at a popular Sioux Falls greenhouse

It’s been a year of overcoming adversity at Cliff Avenue Greenhouse. Flooding earlier this year damaged the business as well as ruined many plants in-stock. Now, many customers have steered away from the business because of construction along 26th Street, right in front of the greenhouse.

“It’s really hard. Our customers that do come in tell us how they think of us all the time. They’re praying for us,” Co-Owner Heidi Teal said.

Bust some customers don’t find road construction to be an obstacle during their holiday shopping.

Find out how they’re providing a silver lining amid the holiday greenery, in Thursday’s Eye On KELOLAND.