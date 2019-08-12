PREVIEW: Drain tiling business booming

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A company that puts in drain tiling on area farms is seeing it’s business triple this summer thanks to spring flooding.

The excessive moisture has many farmers unable to plant.

Drain tiling has become a trendy option for farmers south of Sioux Falls this summer. Allan Berthelsen’s family farms more than 400 acres in the Parker area. He says this field has had crops in it every year except this one. Now he’s improving drainage to a nearby creek so this doesn’t happen again.

“It does have a place to drain eventually but it just, overwhelming, the last four years it’s just been getting worse and worse every time,” Berthelsen said.

“We’ll have to be fine. We’ll just have to be fine next year. But where we’re standing here, this spring, this is a pretty high knob right here, the water was about 2.5 feet deep right here in April,” Berthelsen said.

We’ll take you to Turner County where one farmer is putting in some pipe and praying for a brighter future.