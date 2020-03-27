PREVIEW: Domestic violence advocates worried about isolation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As more people stay indoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 — another kind of public health crisis could be unfolding behind closed doors.

“The issue we’re going to run into now is we don’t have that public setting anymore, so the opportunity for the physical abuse to increase and it to be hidden more easily is going to be there,” SFPD Domestic violence detective Logan Eilers said.

Domestic violence advocates around the nation are concerned about what this period of social distancing and isolation will mean for victims of domestic violence.

“You’re with that person all of the time and that person is controlling and abusive and they’re not just physically abusive, they’re abusive in other ways as well, so they might be emotionally abusive, they might be yelling and screaming at you that whole time, that takes a very big mental toll on the victims that we work with,” Michelle Trent with The Compass Center said.

Friday, we take a closer look at the issue and how you can help in Eye on KELOLAND at 10.