COVID-19 in South Dakota: 79 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 98; Active cases at 864

PREVIEW: Doctor advises when to visit loved ones during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since it seems like everything is back to normal, it’s easy to forget that we are still in a global pandemic.

So, you may wonder if it’s okay to visit your loved one with a compromised immune system. Unfortunately, there isn’t an easy answer to that.

A doctor with Avera Health says if you do, you need to be extremely careful. COVID-19 could be devastating for someone who is undergoing chemotherapy or someone who is older.

“I know it’s wonderful to give that hug, hold a hand, you know. Whatever it takes to be with their loved one, but keeping them safe should be a top priority,” Dr. Vinod Parameswaran, Hematologist with Avera Health said.

On tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll talk with a woman who had a bone marrow transplant about her concerns, and we’ll hear from a doctor who has some advice for safely seeing a loved one.

