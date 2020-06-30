PREVIEW: Diversity in police departments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have been under intense scrutiny across the country after the death of George Floyd who died while under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Much of that scrutiny deals with race relations.

We’ve had several conversations with the Sioux Falls Police Department about this nationwide issue — but tonight, we’re diving into just how diverse our local officers are and why it matters.

“Many years ago in fact, its been a goal for the department, chiefs prior to tenure, trying to make the department reflect the community. The community has become more diverse over time. So that’s a moving target,” SFPD police chief Matt Burns said.

Coming up on Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, we’ll show you how diverse the Sioux Falls Police Department is and what the city is doing to try to hire more people with different backgrounds.