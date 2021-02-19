PREVIEW: Diversity and representation in the classroom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington High School is one of the most diverse schools in the Sioux Falls School District.

The Black Student Union works to promote education on the diversities within the school. For Black History Month, they hosted a showcase where Black education was incorporated into the performances. Members of the group say having representation within the school is important to them.

“Having people who can put you out there to make you feel comfortable enough to speak up and speak out about certain things and just like being able to acknowledge that there are people of different races and different religions and different backgrounds who live here in South Dakota,” Meshachlen Seon, a junior at Washington High School said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek will take a look at diversity within the Sioux Falls school district and the efforts being made to promote diverse education and representation.