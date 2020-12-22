PREVIEW: Diary of the dying

While cases are down, the death toll from COVID-19 continues to mount. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,300 people have died. While the majority were over the age of 80, coronavirus has also taken the lives of many people aged 40 to 70.
According to the Department of Health, 22 people in their 40’s have died in the state. That number jumps to 70 for people in their 50’s. 173 people in their 60’s have died from coronavirus.
Roger Meyers describes his wife Barb, as someone who couldn’t sit still.
“She loved friends, she loved having fun,” Roger said.
But COVID-19 forced her into a hospital bed, away from her friends and it certainly was no fun.
“Toward the end, she couldn’t even get out of bed and walk to the bathroom, which is maybe eight feet away,” Roger said.
From the start of her diagnosis, right up until five days before she died, Barb chronicled her 52-day hospital stay on Facebook, with posts like this one from October 22nd:
“Tried to have my “Pity Party” cry last night! Extremely difficult to breathe with oxygen running. Had to make a choice so crying is not an option. This isolation is very difficult.”
Coming up on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, we bring you Barb’s own words on what it was like to battle COVID-19, from the pain and isolation, to glimpses of hope and the desire to be home by Christmas.