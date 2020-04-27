PREVIEW: Devine distancing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Social distancing is second-nature to a group of women in Sioux Falls. You could say it’s their calling!

That’s because the Perpetual Adoration Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament always live in self-isolation inside their monastery near St. Joseph Cathedral. They separate themselves from the outside world to pray for people around the world.

“We know it’s a very hard time for all of us, because when the world is suffering, we suffer with them,” Sister Maria said.

But even the sisters have had to step-up their social distancing, by closing their chapel to the public. They’ll share their spiritual advice on how everyone can make it through this pandemic, in Monday’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.