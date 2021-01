SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The pandemic has led many people in KELOLAND to try some new activities in the great outdoors.

Now that the snow has arrived, winter sports enthusiasts have emerged from their hibernation to slide into some new hobbies and safe recreation.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., find out how local businesses and public facilities are meeting this outdoor demand.