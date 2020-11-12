PREVIEW: Defying the odds

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — About 450,000 babies in the United States are born premature every year, 80-percent of which are unexpected.

Mateo Bravo entered the world at just 22 weeks, 2 days, and was given a 5-percent chance of survival. He was airlifted from Worthington, Minnesota to Sioux Falls, where he spent 123 days in the NICU at Sanford Children’s.

“They had done research, and they had said 22 or 23-week babies are having the same results as 24-weekers, so then she told me ‘he would be our first one, we have never done it, but we recently passed a law that we can help them,'” Mom, Teresa Bravo said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll introduce you to the Bravo family, and show you the progress baby Mateo has made over the past year.