PREVIEW: Defining diverging diamond interchanges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new type of interchange is coming to South Dakota. The Department of Transportation says it will make it easier for drivers to get on and off the interstates on busy streets.

It is called a diverging diamond. Work is already underway on the first in the state on Lacrosse Street in Rapid City.

The second diverging diamond will begin construction next year at 41st Street and I-29. Department of Transportation Engineer Travis Dressen says like all diverging diamonds, the project on 41st Street will only have two signals.

“It’s east bound and west bound, so when traffic switches to the other side of the road those left turners can make that free movement without a needing signal,” Dressen said.

Hanson: So it actually is simpler in a way, isn’t it?

Dressen: Yeah really, and that’s part of the efficiencies through that reduced phases of the signal timing.

We’ll take a closer look at this new type of interchange and why it’s something drivers will have to get use to in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.