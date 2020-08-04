PREVIEW: Days away from the Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re just days away from the official start of the 80th annual motorcycle rally which brings thousands of people to the Black Hills.

The rally is getting national attention too… as it’s one of the first major events to take place since the start of the cornoavirus pandemic.

“We work on the rally year round, we started the 80th a year and a half ago and a lot of those plans have been dropped and cancelled,” Jerry Cole said.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we learn how this year’s big event is being planned.