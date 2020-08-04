PREVIEW: Days away from the Sturgis Rally

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re just days away from the official start of the 80th annual motorcycle rally which brings thousands of people to the Black Hills. 

The rally is getting national attention too… as it’s one of the first major events to take place since the start of the cornoavirus pandemic.  

“We work on the rally year round, we started the 80th a year and a half ago and a lot of those plans have been dropped and cancelled,” Jerry Cole said.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we learn how this year’s big event is being planned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests